RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams will open the 2017-2018 season Friday night against Grambling State. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM at the Siegel Center. The game will be VCU’s 100th consecutive sellout. Below, first-year head coach Mike Rhoades discusses the Rams’ progress since Friday’s final exhibition game with Virginia Union.

Advertisement