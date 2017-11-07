Vanessa Crawford wins fourth term as Petersburg Sheriff

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford won her fourth term in office Tuesday, defeating opponent Corey Brown with 74 percent of the votes.

Crawford and her family gathered at the VFW Post 622 Tuesday to watch as the results came in.

Crawford served her first term as sheriff in 2005 when she became the first African-American female to hold the sheriff’s position in the City of Petersburg.

Crawford said she took this race seriously and didn’t doubt the possibility of losing to Brown.

For the past 12 years, she’s worked on building trust within the community she’s proud to call home, which is what she believes led her to the big win.

She said she’s already looking forward to continuing to work hand-in-hand with city officials and police to make Petersburg safe.

“I have an awesome staff. We’re small but very powerful and they are loyal…they trust me and I trust them. When you take care of your people, your people take care of you.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.