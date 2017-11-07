Turnout up in Virginia’s closely watched race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Early voter numbers are up in Virginia’s closely watched race for governor while polling places around the state are reporting a steady turnout.

Department of Elections Commissioner Edgardo Cortes says Virginia had a “substantially higher” number of early voters in this year’s closely watched race for governor than in recent past gubernatorial contests.

The 180,000 absentee ballots returned as of Sunday were 60,000 more than all absentee votes cast in the 2013 gubernatorial election.

Spoke to local registrars who say they've seen a steady flow of voters. Expect turnout to be as good or better than '13 #8NewsElectionHQ — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) November 7, 2017

Generally speaking, Democrats tend to do better in Virginia with a greater turnout.

Fairfax County, a large, reliably Democratic county in Northern Virginia, reported that voter turnout as of 2 p.m. was 30.6 percent.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.