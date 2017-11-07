Trump says Northam is ‘weak’ on veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/ABC News) — As Virginians head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the gubernatorial and local elections, President Trump has spoken out in opposition to Ralph Northam who served as a U.S. Army medic for eight years, describing him as “weak on our great veterans.”

“Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…and has been horrible on Virginia economy,” Trump tweeted from South Korea, where he is in Asia on a five-country tour.

Northam served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, eventually rising to the rank of major. He served as an Army doctor in for eight years and was deployed during Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf War.

Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

….and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote @EdWGillespie today! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Northam’s opponent is former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie.

Many view the tightly contested election as a proxy for the 2018 midterm elections.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Check here for more information on the election, including more information about where to vote and details about the candidates running for office.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.