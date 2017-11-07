Trump distances himself from Virginia defeat

(AP) — President Donald Trump is distancing himself from defeated Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Trump is addressing the disappointing result in a race seen as an early referendum on his political clout. He writes on Twitter that Gillespie “worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for.” Gillespie largely tried to maintain his distance from Trump on the campaign trail.

Trump recorded robocalls to help boost Gillespie’s candidacy on Election Day. In one call, Trump said Gillespie shared his views on immigration and crime and would help “Make America Great Again.”

On what is shaping up to be a difficult night for Republicans, Trump is touting GOP victories earlier this year, writing, “With the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.