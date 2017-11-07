Transgender woman wins House race, makes history

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Virginia House of Delegates candidate Danica Roem is about to become the first out transgender person to serve in a state legislature in the United States.

She defeated Republican candidate and 25-year incumbent Bob Marshall.

Aisha Moddie-Mills, the President and CEO of Victory Fund which helped fund her campaign issued a statement.

“Danica defeated [sic] Marshall not because she is transgender, but because she presented a positive vision for her constituents that will improve their lives,” Moodie-Mills said. “Danica’s victory is a historic milestone in our continued march toward equality – becoming the first out trans person to ever win and serve in a state legislature.”

