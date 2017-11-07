Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to make tour stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are bringing their Soul2Soul The World Tour to the Richmond Coliseum.

The Grammy Award-winning stars will stop in Richmond Thursday, May 31, 2018. After the 80-date sold-out North American tour in 2017, the duo extended it into next year with more than 25 additional dates.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the same day as the couple releases their first album together, The Rest of Our Life. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m.

Tickets are available at the sweetFrog box office at the Richmond Coliseum, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.

