Richmond Police looking for suspect who robbed man at south Richmond car wash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a business in the city’s southside a month ago.

Police said the incident happened at the Buzz Thru Car Wash on Midlothian Turnpike on Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, the victim said he had pulled into the car wash bay when he noticed a silver van with two people in it nearby. Shortly thereafter, the victim was approached by a suspect who pulled a gun and forced the victim to give up his wallet.

The suspect fled eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspect is described as a 5’5″, 200-pound black man with a clean shave. He was wearing a black hoodie with a verticle white stripe on the shoulder with the hood up at the time of the robbery.

Police also provided an image of the suspect’s van.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.