Polling glitch forces some Chesterfield voters to cast provisional ballots

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of voters in Chesterfield County are being forced to cast provisional ballots due to a polling glitch.

According to Chesterfield County Registrar Constance Tyler, poll workers at Falling Creek Middle School accidentally closed the electronic polling books early. The books cannot be reopened, so anyone voting at that precinct until polls close at 7 p.m. must cast a provisional ballot.

As of roughly 6 p.m., Tyler said at least 100 voters had cast provisional ballots.

