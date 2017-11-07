Pennsylvania State Trooper in critical condition after being shot during traffic stop

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is in critical condition after he was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, according to a State Police spokesman.

The trooper was shot just before 11:00 a.m. on Route 33 in Plainfield Twp., Northampton County.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Pontiac sedan and drove himself to an area hospital, where he was taken into police custody. He is also being treated for gunshot wounds.

The trooper was flown from the scene and is undergoing treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

Governor Tom Wolf reacted via a statement, saying, “Frances and I are praying for this trooper, the family and every member of the Pennsylvania State Police. This senseless act of violence is a reminder of the sacrifices made daily by all our brave men and women in uniform. Across Pennsylvania, our troopers are keeping communities safe by putting themselves in harm’s way. We must never forget that. I ask all Pennsylvanians to join us in keeping all those affected, especially the corporal, in their thoughts today.”

The trooper’s name has not been released.

