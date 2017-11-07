Miami private school to sell bulletproof panels for students’ backpacks

MIAMI, Fla. (WRIC/CNN) — Florida Christian School in Miami is selling bulletproof panels for students’ backpacks, alongside winter wear and logo t-shirts on the school’s website, CNN reports.

The ballistic panels give pre-K through 12th-grade students “another level of protection,” George Gulla, dean of students and head of school security at Florida Christian School told CNN, “in the event of an active shooter.”

Gulla said that teachers receive overall safety training, and the bulletproof panels are a part of that training.

“The teachers are trained to instruct the students to use their backpacks as a shield to protect themselves,” Gulla said in an email to CNN.

Each panel costs $120. The school has not experienced a shooting.

Bulletproof items for schools have increased since the uptick in mass shootings over the past 10 years. Whiteboards, backpacks and panels aren’t the only bulletproof products on the market: computer briefcases, barrier blankets, furniture, notebooks and underwear.

Kenneth Trump, school security expert and of no relation to the President, told CNN that there needs to be a deeper solution to the problem and that these products are not “well focused for a child-centered environment,” although they meant well.

