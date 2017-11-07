McAuliffe says Trump is ‘like the crazy grandfather up in the attic’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe responded to Pres. Donald Trump’s morning tweets about the race for Virginia’s next governor after he voted at the Richmond Public Library.

McAuliffe said Trump is “like the crazy grandfather up in the attic” and that the president should “leave us alone in Virginia.”

“Stop tweeting — do your job,” McAuliffe said. “We’ve got an international crisis all over the globe going on today. He ought to stop tweeting. It’s embarrassing for the president of the United States.”

In a series of tweets, Trump said, “Ralph Northam will allow crime to be rampant in Virginia. He’s weak on crime, weak on our GREAT VETS, Anti-Second Amendment…and has been horrible on Virginia economy. Vote Ed Gillespie today!”

He then goes on to tweeting, “Ed Gillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP!”

Trump has before tweeted out support for Gillespie, but didn’t campaign with him. Gillespie largely kept his distance from the president, who most polls show is unpopular overall in Virginia.

McAuliffe told 8News he voted for Northam, who has promised to continue many of his current policies as governor.

The polls are open in Virginia until 7 p.m.

