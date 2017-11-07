Kenneth Pritchett defeats wife of current Petersburg treasurer to win office

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg has a new treasurer.

Kenneth Pritchett won 70 percent of the vote against Gloria Person-Brown, whose husband, Kevin Brown, is the city’s current treasurer.

Pritchett now takes over an office surrounded by a cloud of controversy regarding finances and improper use of funds.

Over the summer, K. Brown faced allegations of taking money from the city. 8News asked Person-Brown if she felt like the issues corrupted her campaign in any way, and she said she and her husband are two different people and that residents shouldn’t have that in mind when casting their vote.

“The public, they want to be secure again; they want to trust again,” she said. “So I hear them, I understand, because all of us are going through the same challenges and frustrations.”

Pritchett, meanwhile, said he’s just as frustrated with the current issues as much as the residents. He’s hoping to improve the Office of City Treasurer, focusing on bringing about goals involving efficiency of paying bills and obtaining funds for infrastructure and services.

