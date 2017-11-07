In defeat, Gillespie wishes Northam success

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Defeated Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie says he wishes his Democratic opponent success in the governor’s mansion.
Ralph Northam soundly beat the Republican Gillespie in a bitter race Tuesday that had been expected to be close.
In his concession speech, Gillespie wiped tears from his eyes. He said he had called Northam to offer his support in any way he could.
Gillespie hoped to win by rallying President Donald Trump’s supporters with hard-edge ads focused on illegal immigration and preserving Confederate statues.
Trump responded to the outcome by distancing himself from the election, saying, that Gillespie ‘did not embrace me or what I stand for.’
