Henrico man charged with brandishing, discharging firearm during fight

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Thaer Fawzi Hassan, 37, of 4100 Townhouse Road has been charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and four counts of brandishing a firearm.

Henrico Police’s investigation on Nov. 5 determined that Hassan had shot the gun during a fight between several people.

There were no injuries reported.

