Girl caught on camera stealing package off Church Hill porch

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A young woman was caught on camera stealing a package off of a front porch in the Church Hill neighborhood.

Resident Ladonna Armour posted the security footage of the incident on Facebook and contacted Richmond Police.

“More porch thefts… My security camera captured footage of a young girl swiping an Amazon package from my porch. Most disgusting…an older woman (mom?) stands look out. Does anyone recognize these people?” Amour wrote in the post.

RPD suggests several ways to prevent package theft, especially during the holiday season:

Consider having packages delivered to your place of employment

Ask a family member or trusted neighbor to receive your packages

Pick up packages at a local distribution center

Request signature on delivery

RPD has received the video and are investigating.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.