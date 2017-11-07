Fredericksburg Police searching for missing juvenile

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is looking for Kevin Hernandez-Funes, 16, who was last seen on Nov. 2 at 100 Hughey Court.

He is described as a white male, 5’2″, black hair, brown eyes and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a black jacket.

Anyone who has information about his location should call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.

