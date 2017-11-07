Court records outline grisly details of Chesterfield father’s murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Court documents reveal grisly new details about the murder of a former federal prosecutor in Chesterfield County.

A search warrant affidavit for 62-year-old Nick Altimari’s home gives graphic details about what may have happened in his driveway on Saturday night.

The information comes from the suspect’s stepmother who says she witnessed the murder.

Felipita Altimari told police that she, her husband and stepson, Frank Altimari all spent part of the day together at the couple’s home on Black Heath Road.

According to court records, she and her husband left to go out to dinner. When they returned, she told detectives Frank Altimari pulled into the driveway behind them. He appeared to accelerate, she said, striking them both.

His stepmother went on to tell investigators that Frank got out of the vehicle, toting an ax and began to hit his father Nick in the head multiple times.

She stated that she begged Frank to stop and that he did walk away, but then came back and continued repeatedly striking his father with the ax in the head.

At some point, she explained, her stepson got in his car and drove away. That’s when she called 911.

Frank Altimari is now charged with the willful, deliberate and premeditated first-degree murder of his father, Nick.

Detectives confiscated a number of computers and tablets from inside the victim’s home. They believe emails or texts between Nick and his son may help explain what happened and why.

Nick Altimari was an assistant US Attorney back in the 1990’s.

The suspect is a UVA grad who told the court he works as a project manager for Capital One.

He’s being held without bond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.