Antionette Irving elected Richmond’s sheriff

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Antionette Irving was elected Richmond’s next sheriff Tuesday.

Taking a look at the results, Irving took 62 percent of the votes, after beating out current Sheriff C.T. Woody in the primaries back in the Spring.

8News Reporter Tracey Smith reported live from Irving’s campaign party where Irving spoke about the transition and holding herself to a higher standard.

“You don’t have to do or be what people think of you. You can do and be the things that you want to be for yourself and you can always put yourself in the standard or a higher standard than what’s expected of you or what you’ve seen in the past,” Irving said.

Irving said her top priority now is building up the community while increasing employee morale at the sheriff’s office. She said she also wants to make sure inmates at the jail get the support they need to re-enter their neighborhoods.

Overall, Irving challenged the crowd to invest in the city’s youth and invest in their communities.

