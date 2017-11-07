ACLU warns of Virginia voting scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted that some Virginia voters have been getting calls falsely claiming that their polling place has changed.

The organization urges people who receive the call to confirm their polling place at elections.virginia.gov and report it to the ACLU of Virginia at (804) 644-8080.

🚨We are getting reports of calls to Virginia voters falsely saying that their polling place has changed. 🚨 If you receive a call:

✔️Confirm your polling place at https://t.co/3NmwdTvoHb ✔️ Report it to @ACLUVA at 804-644-8080#ElectionDay #vagov — ACLU (@ACLU) November 7, 2017

