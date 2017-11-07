ACLU warns of Virginia voting scam

Alexa Nash Published: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tweeted that some Virginia voters have been getting calls falsely claiming that their polling place has changed.

The organization urges people who receive the call to confirm their polling place at elections.virginia.gov and report it to the ACLU of Virginia at (804) 644-8080.

