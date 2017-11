RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —

The VHSL 5A State Playoffs begin Friday. All eight teams in Region 5B are local teams. Below are previews with all of the coaches who showed up to the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s meeting on November 6th.

(8) Meadowbrook vs. (1) Hermitage 7:00 PM Friday

(7) Mills Godwin vs. (2) Highland Springs 7:00 PM Friday

(6) Lee-Davis vs. (3) Henrico 7:00 PM Friday

(5) Varina vs. (4) L.C. Bird 7:00 PM Friday