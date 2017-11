RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —

The VHSL 4A State Playoffs begin Friday. All of the top four seeds come into the postseason 10-0, and three of them are from Central Virginia. Below are previews with all of the coaches who showed up to the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s meeting on November 6th.

(8) Huguenot vs. (1) Dinwiddie 7:00 PM Friday

(7) Midlothian vs. (2) Monacan 7:30 PM Friday

(6) Courtland vs. (3) Louisa County 7:30 PM Friday

(5) Patrick Henry vs. (4) Eastern View 7:00 PM Friday