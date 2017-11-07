8SportsBlitz Playoff Preview: 3A

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —

The VHSL 3A State Playoffs begin Friday. There are three teams from the Richmond area involved as well as several teams from the rest of Central Virginia. Below are previews with all of the coaches who showed up to the Touchdown Club of Richmond’s meeting on November 6th.

Region 3A

(8) Booker T. Washington vs. (1) Phoebus 2:00 PM Saturday

(7) Lakeland vs. (2) I.C. Norcom 7:00 PM Friday

(6) York vs. (3) Park View (South Hill) 7:00 PM Friday

(5) Southampton vs. (4) Hopewell 7:00 PM Friday

Region 3B

(8) Armstrong vs. (1) Thomas Jefferson 2:00 PM Saturday

(7) Skyline vs. (2) Warren County 7:00 PM Friday

(6) Waynesboro vs. (3) Monticello 7:00 PM Friday

(5) Culpepper vs. (4) Spotsylvania 7:00 PM Friday