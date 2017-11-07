8SportsBlitz Player of the Week for Week 11: J.R. Tucker’s Keyonte Thompson

RICHMOND. Va. (WRIC) — The Tucker Tigers needed a win and some other things to go their way in order to make the 5A Playoffs. They did all they could do in a 63-56 win over Glen Allen, and it was clear Keyonte Thompson wanted it the most.

The senior running back racked up 467 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, that total is a record for the Richmond area.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the other games didn’t fall their way. They finished the season 5-5 and just out of the playoffs in 5A Region B. But Thompson’s night will live on for a while in the record books.