2 arrested in connection with shooting near vigil in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that occurred near a vigil where people had gathered to remember a homicide victim last week.

At around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, police were called to the 6500 block of Lothaire Court for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains at this time.

At the time of the shooting, community members had assembled in the Kings Forest neighborhood for a vigil for recent homicide victim Chazaray Moseley.

A short time after the shooting, two suspects — 28-year-old George L. Anderson Jr. and 23-year-old Marcus Cody Lee Jr. — were apprehended in Richmond.

Both Anderson, of the 5700 block of Pony Farm Drive in Henrico, and Lee, of the 5000 block of Bryce Lane in Richmond, were charged with aggravated malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Both are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

