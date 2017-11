HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Amy Catherine Lee, 18, of 7100 Catlin Road, was charged with robbery on Nov. 6.

The victim told Henrico Police that when he refused to give Lee money, she assaulted him and took it.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

