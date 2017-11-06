Woman claims dog was fatally mauled at Pennsylvania PetSmart

(WRIC) — A Pennsylvania woman is horrified after she says her 12-year-old dog was mauled by another dog during a grooming at PetSmart.

Betty Miller told ABC affiliate WNEP that received a call from a veterinarian not long after dropping her dog off for a grooming. The vet said that her dog Bichon Brewster was killed when he was attacked by another dog.

Brewster was taken to the Veterinary Referral and Emergency Center, but was dead when he got there.The veterinarians said they tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful.

Now Miller is asking why this happened to her dog.

“We called corporate,” Miller told WNEP. “They did not reach out to us, and I was very angry about that. Why would you want to bring a pit bull past a small dog who’s really just bait? He was bait.”

PetSmart responded to Miller through a statement to WNEP.

“We are truly saddened by the loss of Brewster. The health, safety and well-being of the pets in our care is our top priority, and we immediately launched an internal investigation to better understand what led to this tragic accident. We have high standards of care in place and are actively gathering more information to determine any policy or procedural violations. We welcome all dogs, regardless of their breed, into our grooming salons provided they are well-behaved. We will remain in close contact with Brewster’s pet parent as we learn more.”

