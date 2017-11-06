Univ. of Richmond names John P. Hardt new Director of Athletics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new era of University of Richmond athletics will begin on January 1st, 2018. Monday morning the school announced John P. Hardt will be the new Vice President and Director of Athletics of the university. Hardt has been Director of Athletics and Recreations at Bucknell since 2000.

“John is an outstanding and seasoned university leader who brings a wealth of relevant experience and success in Division I athletics,” says Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher in the media release, “He understands our deep commitment to the academic as well as athletic success of our more than 400 student athletes who participate across our 17 Division I sports. John shares our commitment to supporting our student-athletes, our coaches and athletics administrative staff and fielding teams who are able to compete yearly for championships.”

Hardt will be introduced to the public as Richmond’s new athletic director on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017.