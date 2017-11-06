Richmond City Council to discuss next steps after lead detected in water at 2 elementary schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council will have a special meeting Monday evening to discuss what to do next after two Richmond city elementary schools tested positive for lead in its water.

Back in September, a preliminary report found one water fountain at both Ginter Park Elementary and George Mason Elementary tested positive for lead.

Richmond Public Schools said the amount was well below the legal limit. In the meantime, the schools are providing water bottles.

The special meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

