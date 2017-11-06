Richmond City Council passes initiative to use any surplus budget on fixing roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Think your city street or sidewalk could use some attention?

Richmond City Councilwoman Kristen Larson reports that they just passed an initiative to use any surplus funds from this year’s budget on road and sidewalk improvements.

As a result, a reserve fund is being created for the funds.

$1.5 million would go towards road work, $750,000 for sidewalk repairs.

Larson initiated the proposal.

“For me, roads and sidewalks have been a priority and that is something I hear from residents about frequently and when I meet with the administration, the pushback is we don’t have enough funding to meet all the needs that we have in the City,” Larson said.

Council staff has estimated the city could have a budget surplus as high as $15 million.

