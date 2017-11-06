Police seek suspects who stole laptop from Shockoe Bottom business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who reportedly stole an item from a business in Shockoe Bottom last month.

The alleged theft occurred at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, October 29, two unknown males entered a business in the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the suspects in the attached photos and video (sent separately) who reportedly stole an item from a Shockoe Bottom business. Surveillance video shows one male standing near the front door while another walked through the building before taking a laptop and concealing it in his jacket.

The suspect seen carrying the laptop is described as a 5-foot-9 black male who was wearing a light-colored jacket with a dark-colored hood.

The second suspect is described as a black male with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored jacket and pants.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the two men’s identities to call First Precinct Detective Tori Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.