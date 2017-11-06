Party at the Polls: Group hopes Election Day entertainment will boost voter turnout

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Non-partisan nonprofit ‘Civic Nation’ is working with local communities to hold parties at nine polling locations across Central Virginia on Tuesday.

The parties, which can include music games and refreshments, are an effort to increase voter turnout.

Some of the locations in our area include Gayton Library in Henrico County, Montpelier Center in Hanover County and Richmond Community High in the city.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. and are open to all, but make sure you check your polling location as only those registered at the partying polls can vote there.

VOTER GUIDE: Everything you need to know about Election Day

Click here to learn how you can host a party at your polling location.

