On eve of Election Day, new poll shows Northam leads Gillespie by 6 points

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia voters prepare to choose their next governor on Tuesday, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam leads former Republican National Committee Chair Ed Gillespie, 51 percent to 45 percent, dropping one point to a 6-point lead in the final tracking survey of likely voters by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra takes 2 percent of the vote, with 2 percent undecided.

Allocating the undecided voters according to their historical pattern in Wason Center surveys of Virginia statewide elections indicates a Northam victory on Election Day, 51.3 percent to 46.8 percent.

Northam’s lead is demographically and regionally broad. He leads among independents by 13 points (51 percent to 38 percent) and moderates by 29 points (62 percent to 33 percent). He holds significant leads among women, black voters, younger voters, voters with incomes below $50,000, and in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads. Gillespie leads among white voters and men, but the candidates are statistically tied among voters 45 and older and voters in Southwest-Southside, two normally reliable Republican segments.

Likely voters are firmly in their partisan and ideological corners, with Northam getting 98 percent of Democratic and 91 percent of liberal votes and Gillespie taking 95 percent of Republican and 86 percent of conservative votes. “While each candidate seems to have locked down his base, Northam appears to be winning the appeal to political independents and ideological moderates,” said Quentin Kidd, director of the Wason Center.

“It’s hard to see how Gillespie can make up this deficit when he has consistently trailed Northam among independents by more than 10 points,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. “To put it in perspective, in 2013 the Republican led among independents but still ended up losing by 2.6 percent.”

Down-ticket, the Democratic candidates continue to lead their Republican rivals. In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax leads Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel, 50 percent to 45 percent. Seeking a second term as attorney general, incumbent Democrat Mark Herring leads John Adams, 49 percent to 45 percent.

The Wason Center surveyed 839 likely Virginia voters, Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The overall margin of error is +/- 3.5 percent.

