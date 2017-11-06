Missing Louisa County 8-year-old found safe

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said that the 8-year-old boy who was previously considered missing after a vehicle accident has been found.

Police said the boy is safe and with his mother at this time, but did not elaborate as to how he got there.

Police are still investigating the matter.

The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Penta Drive in Louisa County near Gordonsville.

According to a statement by the sheriff’s office, the call came in by a neighbor that stated she heard the crash and that the vehicle went down through several trees.

Witnesses told authorities that a male was seen getting his phone from the vehicle and running away from the scene of the crash. The witness also said the male was bleeding “pretty bad”.

The driver, believed to be Travis Walker, was supposed to have his son with him. However, there were no signs of the child in or near the accident, authorities said.

While the son has been found, police have not commented on the whereabouts of Walker.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.