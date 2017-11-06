Man suffers injuries in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond say a man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in Richmond’s southside Monday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 3000 block of Stockton Street, just two blocks off of Hull Street.

Police said that the man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his foot.

No suspect information was provided.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.