Man assaults Henrico officer after leading police on chase

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say they have arrested a man for assaulting one of their officers after leading them on a chase over the weekend.

On Sunday, Henrico Police observed 20-year-old Deonte’ Deron Price in the 3700 block of Delmont Street. When officers attempted to speak him, Price fled.

According to Henrico Police, Price was detained after a brief foot chase.

After being detained, Price assaulted on officer by striking him in the chest, Henrico Police said. The officer was not injured.

Price was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

