Man arrested for assaulting Henrico police officers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting two of their officers over the weekend.

Henrico Police responded to a residence on Saturday in the 2400 block of Birchwood Road to attempt to locate the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a crash.

When officers arrived at the residence, they encountered 43-year-old David Joseph Sims.

According to Henrico Police, Sims became disorderly and threatened officers.

When officers went to arrest Sims, he fought with officers, resisted their efforts and assaulted two officers, Henrico Police said. The officers were not injured.

Sims was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

