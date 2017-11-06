‘If it can happen there it can happen here’: Local church, police talk security after Texas shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following the second mass shooting at a church in a little over two years, local church leaders are again wondering what can be done to protect their parish.

“Of course we have to start thinking about things here. If it can happen there it can happen here,” said Reverend Erik Davidson with the Lyndale Baptist Church in Chesterfield.

Two years ago, Davidson spoke to 8News after someone broke into his church twice in two days. Davidson was one of many church leaders who attended a security conference that year for places of worship. The conference took place just months after the deadly shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

“We have a target on our back and we know that there are people out there to make a name for themselves,” said Davidson.

Since then, Davidson has replaced the church doors with something sturdier, the doors are locked during service, and designated parishioners keep watch during sermons. They’re changes to open door policies many churches have had in place for decades, as openness is now considered a vulnerability.

“We always look at people with a positive mindset, we don’t look for the criminal, we don’t look to see the hate in people,” said Davidson.

In two weeks, Richmond Police is holding a safety and awareness forum. It will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy located on 1202 West Graham Road.

So far, dozens of churches have signed up. Lieutenant Ken Roane says the most important thing churches can do is plan.

“Having a plan of action that everybody is aware of and can execute,” said Roane.

Roane says even if a church has a plan, the conference may still be helpful.

“They may have something in place but it may also give them ideas about how they can do things a little different or even better,” said Roane.

Meanwhile, Davidson says as a smaller church with just a few dozen parishioners, they’re limited in what they can do compared to larger churches in the area.

“The smaller churches are much more vulnerable because we don’t have the budgets,” said Davidson.

He says things like roaming security personnel and security cameras have been discussed but are not financially possible. For those concerned about security here, Davidson has this message for members of his church.

“We really like most churches have to trust in the lord that he’s going to keep us safe. I know that’s not always comforting but that’s what we have to lean on.”

He says he will discuss with his Deacons if there are any additional security steps they can take in light of what happened in Texas.

