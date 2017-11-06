Chesterfield families’ cars broken into in broad daylight during softball tournament

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Parents and coaches at a softball tournament in Chesterfield County found their car windows smashed and their valuables missing over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Harry Daniel Park at Iron Bridge.

Four vehicles were broken into in the parking lot beside the softball fields.

You can still see the shattered glass scattered along the ground in the area. Police said purses were taken from the vehicles.

Now Chesterfield Police have some advice on how to prevent yourself from becoming the next victim.

“No one is going to be immune if a thief is wanting to get into your car, they’re going to figure out how to get into your car,” Corporal Kevin Bacon with Chesterfield Crime Solvers said.

Corporal Bacon said that what makes these break-ins unique is that the windows were smashed in broad daylight.

“When you have a break in that happens during the day, with a lot of people potentially around, that means that thief must have had some really strong incentive to go inside that car,” Bacon said.

Police say criminals are looking for that window of opportunity so while you’re over in the bleachers watching the game, they are in the parking lot looking inside cars for valuables.

“Just keep them somewhere completely out of site and best practice is to keep them inside a locked container inside that car,” Bacon said.

Corporal Bacon also recommends everyone in the areas keeping an eye out for anyone suspicious hanging around the parking lots, and don’t be afraid to let police know about it.

“If someone is just standing between a car just looking around looking around that to us would be something suspicious, and again would be worthwhile to call a police officer to have them come take a look,” Bacon said.

Police recommend that anyone who may see something suspicious contact police or crime solvers, even if you didn’t have anything valuable taken from your car.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

