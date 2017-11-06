Artists speak out on recent tragedies, gun control from awards show red carpet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – SESAC Inc. celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed country and Americana songs at the company’s Nashville Music Awards at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Kenny Rogers received the Legacy Award, the presentation of which included performances by artists like Lee Brice and Craig Campbell. Hilary Scott of Lady Antebellum presented the honor to the gambler.

Scott was also recognized with a special honor. The seven-time GRAMMY-winning trio received the SESAC Humanitarian Award for their contributions through LadyAID, which brings support for those in need around the world.

While the night was a celebration, the recent tragedies from the Las Vegas mass shooting to Sunday’s church shooting weighed heavy on the artists minds.

“Mom always said when you see someone serving somebody else or doing something for somebody else they are earning their jewels on their crown in heaven, but ultimately I think it’s really what I feel responsible to do with the platform that I’ve been given and that’s how Charles and David feel as well. Especially with a year like we’ve had between the natural disasters and just unbearable headlines and families and people. I mean we saw one today, just a couple of hours ago, just anyway we can help and to use our voice to really continue to support our brothers and sisters. We are all in this together, we are all a community. It’s very humbling, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do,” Hillary Scott told us on the red carpet.

“It’s sad that it’s happening at a rate where it’s like oh this happened last week, this happened this week, another thing happened somewhere in the world. It’s something that hopefully we can figure out a way to get control of,” artists Lee Brice shared with News 2.

Members of the Old Crow Medicine Show, who opened the awards show, were very outspoken about gun control on the carpet.

“I want to say it to you loud and clear, we need gun control in America we need it right now. We need it desperately and this band Old Crow Medicine Show proudly stands on that side of the line,” said

Ketch Secor.

Justin Ebach, who has topped the charts with “Sleep Without You” performed by Brett Young, was named SESAC’s Songwriter of the Year.

