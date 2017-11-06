ACC Update: ‘Hoos bowl eligible, Hokies face another test

The following comes directly from Virginia Tech:

No. 17 Hokies set for another ACC road test at Georgia Tech

Tech has won three straight games at Bobby Dodd Stadium dating back to 2011

BLACKSBURG – No. 17 Virginia Tech will hit the road for the second consecutive week this weekend as the Hokies take on Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 11. Kickoff time is set for 12:20 p.m. and the game can be seen on the ACC Network.

HOKIES SET FOR ANOTHER ACC BATTLE AT GEORGIA TECH

• Virginia Tech travels to Georgia Tech as the No. 17 Hokies (7-2) visit the Yellow Jackets (4-4).

• Virginia Tech is coming off a 28-10 loss at No. 9 Miami. Tech’s two losses have come against a pair of Top 10 teams – No. 4 Clemson (8-1) and No. 7 Miami (8-0), who are a combined 16-1.

• GT is coming off a 40-36 loss at Virginia (11/4) and has lost three of its last four contests.

• Virginia Tech is seeking to avenge a 30-20 home loss vs. GT (11/12/16), the Hokies’ only home loss against an ACC Coastal foe under head coach Justin Fuente.

• The Hokies are 9-4 in ACC play against GT, including a 5-1 mark in Atlanta. VT won its last trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium by a 23-21 mark (11/12/15).

• Virginia Tech has never lost back-to-back games to Georgia Tech since joining the ACC in 2004.

VIRGINIA TECH vs. GEORGIA TECH: INSIDE THE SERIES

• Saturday will be the 15th meeting in the all-time series between Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

• Georgia Tech has lost its last three home games vs. the Hokies but have come out the victor in their last two trips to Blacksburg.

• The Yellow Jackets have not defeated the Hokies in Atlanta since 10/17/09 when No. 19 Georgia Tech knocked off No. 4 Virginia Tech, 28-23.

• Virginia Tech is 5-2 all-time at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• When the Hokies are ranked they’re 6-3 vs. the Yellow Jackets.

• Head coach Justin Fuente, coaching in his first game ever in the state of Georgia, is 4-2 vs. ACC foes on the road.

• His two losses have come against Syracuse (10/15/16) and last week at Miami (11/4).

KEY SCORING STATS ON HOKIES, JACKETS

• Dating back to 1996, Virginia Tech is 44-3 on the road when scoring 30 points or more, including a 27-1 mark in ACC games.

• Virginia Tech is 13-1 under Justin Fuente when scoring 30+ points.

• Under head coach Paul Johnson, GT is 2-20 against FBS foes when scoring 17 points or fewer, including an 0-3 mark against Virginia Tech.

• Georgia Tech suffered a pair of one-point losses to Tennessee (9/4) and Miami (10/14). Both VT and GT own a win over UNC and a loss to Clemson.