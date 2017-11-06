4 displaced by Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire officials in Richmond say that four people were displaced Monday night by an apartment fire that started in their 2nd-story duplex’s kitchen.

Officials said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue when unattended cooking caught fire sometime after 8 p.m.

Fire personnel said the residents attempted to put the grease fire out with water, which spread the fire, causing the need for further assistance.

When crews arrived, they were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, and as a result, there was very little damage to the downstairs apartment.

While no one was hurt, four people were temporarily displaced by the fire. Authorities said that they refused help from the American Red Cross and will be staying with friends.

