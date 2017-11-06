3 suspects sought after businesses burglarized in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are searching for the suspects who burglarized two businesses along Ridgefield Parkway last week.

According to police, both businesses — one in the 10400 block of Ridgefield Parkway and the other in the 2200 block of John Rolf Parkway — In the early-morning hours of Thursday, November 2.

In both instances, the suspects forced their way into the business and stole property. Video surveillance indicates that the same three people are responsible for both burglaries.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the persons responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information regarding these offenses is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.