23-year-old woman killed in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in the 21700 block of Hull Street Road at about 6 a.m. Monday.

Police said a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and struck a tree in the median.

The driver of the vehicle, Lauren N. Goode, 23, of the 22700 block of Hull Street Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

