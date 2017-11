RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 8News team joined many of you at the Walk to end Alzheimer’s.

8News Anchor Kerri O’Brien emceed the event. There were plenty of folks there touched by the disease, reminding us why we walk.

The walk has raised 475-thousand dollars so far.

They are accepting donations through December 31st, and hope to reach 544-thousand dollars.

