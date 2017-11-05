VHSL Football state playoff brackets released

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The journey to state titles in high school football is about to begin. Sunday afternoon the Virginia High School League released their 2017 postseason brackets. Here’s how the schools in central Va. fit in:

VHSL Region 6B:

(2) Manchester (9-1) vs. (7) Clover Hill (2-8) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

(3) Thomas Dale (8-2) vs. (6) Franklin Co. (4-6) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

(4) James River (6-4) vs. (5) Riverbend (3-7) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

VHSL Region 5B:

(1) Hermitage (9-1) vs. (8) Meadowbrook (4-6) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

(2) Highland Springs (9-1) vs. (7) Mills Godwin (6-4) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

(3) Henrico (8-2) vs. (6) Lee-Davis (6-4) Friday, Nov. 10th at 6:30 p.m.

(4) L.C. Bird (7-3) vs. (5) Varina (7-3) TBD

VHSL Region 4B:

(1) Dinwiddie (10-0) vs. (8) Huguenot (5-5) TBD

(2) Monacan (10-0) vs. (7) Midlothian (5-5) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:30 p.m.

(3) Louisa Co. (10-0) vs. (6) Courtland (6-4) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:30 p.m.

(4) Eastern View (10-0) vs. (5) Patrick Henry – Ash. (6-4) TBD

VHSL Region 3A:

(4) Hopewell (6-4) vs. (5) Southampton (7-3) TBD

VHSL Region 3B:

(1) Thomas Jefferson (7-3) vs. (8) Armstrong (2-8) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:00 p.m.

VHSL Region 2A:

(1) Goochland (10-0) vs. (8) Brunswick (3-7) Friday, Nov. 10th (Time TBD)

(3) Greensville (8-2) vs. (6) King William (5-5) TBD

(4) Nottoway (7-3) vs. (5) Amelia Co. (7-3) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

VHSL Region 1A:

(1) Essex (9-1) vs. (8) Northampton (5-5) TBD

(2) Sussex Central (8-2) vs. (7) Middlesex (6-4) TBD

(4) West Point (8-2) vs. (5) Northumberland (5-5) Friday, Nov. 10th at 7:00 p.m.

VHSL Region 1B:

(3) Central-Lunenburg (4-6) vs. (6) Cumberland (0-10) TBD

VISAA Division-I Semi-Finals:

(2) St. Christopher’s (7-2) vs. (3) Collegiate (7-2) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:30 p.m.

(1) Flint Hill (9-0) vs. (4) Benedictine (6-3) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:00 p.m.