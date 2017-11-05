Prince William teenager missing again

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing and endangered juvenile Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz.

Police say she left her residence located in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge around 11:30pm Satruday.

Anyone with information on Sinahi’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Aguilar-Cruz also went missing earlier in October. 21-year-old Antoni Medrano-Segovia has been arrested and charged with abducting the Virginia teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Investigators say Aguilar-Cruz got into a verbal altercation with the male acquaintance that later turned physical. After pulling a knife on witnesses who helped separate the two, police say the male acquaintance pulled a knife and claimed to be a member of the street gang MS-13.

