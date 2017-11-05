Petersburg man shot in the chest in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are investigating a shooting that left one man shot in the chest.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Edward Bland Court in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene they found a 27-year old man shot in the chest, the victim was taken to the hospital and is stable condition.

Preliminary investigation found that the man was with a woman friend in the complex when he was shot. The woman was not injured during the shooting and is not cooperating with police.

Any one who has information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.

