Local faith leaders react to Texas tragedy, talk security at church

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the news from Texas made its way to congregations across the Commonwealth, faith leaders in Central Virginia are reacting to the tragedy.

They tell 8News, that it’s not always their words, but their actions that are important in times like this.

“There are not a lot of words sometime we just have to be prepared to be there,” said Bishop S. Janine Hyman with International Christian Ministries.

Faith leaders said after a tragedy like what happened in Texas, it’s difficult to come up with the right answers for their congregations but that’s O.K.

“We don’t always have the answers to why,” Bishop Hyman said. “We may not get them but we do need to get the answers to what, what do we need to do now, how can we turn tragedy into triumph.”

8News met up with Bishop Janine Hyman, she said it’s time for people of faith to come to the realization, that now is a time for action.

“Do we just pray and keep going? No, we need to stop now and look at the same Bible we preach out of and look at what kind of strategies we need to take from that,” Hyman said.

Hyman said to look at strategies that keep congregations safe. In fact, many churches and houses of worship hire security to come to their services.

“Whatever faith you believe in learn to prepare for war in a time of peace,” Charles Willis said.

Charles Willis arranges security for churches all across Central Virginia. He said unfortunately, a congregation is one of the most open targets for criminals.

“One of the most vulnerable times in the service is during prayer times,” Willis said. “But scripture says watch as well as pray.”

He said every congregation should have a crisis plan and one of the best protections is getting to know those who walk through the door. A simple conversation can help to identify possible problems.

“I often tell folks to put on your Kool-Aid smile, put on your Walmart smile, and if you don’t get the same smile back in return then that’s sign right there that that’s an issue you may have to deal with,” Willis said.

8News has also been told local law enforcement also provide security workshops for local faith leaders looking for help.