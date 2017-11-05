Hanover Requests Name Suggestions for New Park

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County Parks and Recreation Department is requesting name suggestions for a new park property on eastern end of the county.

The 55-acre piece of land is located south of Rockhill Road on Route 619 on the east side of Cold Harbor Road on Route 156. The planning and design process for the park will begin in the next few months.

The parks and recreation department is holding public meetings to discuss park amenities in the upcoming months. In the meantime, Hanover residents can suggest names for the new park.

If you have a suggestion, contact Greg Sager, Director of Parks and Recreation at parksandrec@hanovercounty.gov.